 Paras Public School, Bhawarna : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Paras Public School, Bhawarna

Paras Public School, Bhawarna


The school organised House Investiture Ceremony in a special assembly. The ceremony began with the announcement of the results of the House elections. All the candidates looked very excited. All Vice-Captains from four Houses, namely Ishan Koundal , Akanksha, Ashmit, Naitik Walia, Anshul, Akshita, Kritika and Sania and Captains, namely Saksham, Gouri, Shivansh Rana, Abhinash, Amrita, Vanshita, Daksh and Divya Jyoti took oath. Junior Head Girl Aditi Katoch, Junior Head Boy Nandish Katoch, Senior Head Girl Muskan and Senior Head Boy Hardik also took oath, through which they promised to perform their duties wholeheartedly. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana congratulated and wished all the young representatives a very bright future ahead.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Swati Maliwal alleges rape and death threats, blames AAP leaders, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

2
India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande gets one-month extension

3
India

The Tribune Analysis: Why is Kejriwal using ‘75-year rule’ and Adityanath to corner BJP and PM Narendra Modi

4
India The Tribune interview

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

5
Sports

India vice-captain Hardik Pandya absent from team’s T20 World Cup departure amid divorce rumours

6
IPL 2024

'Super Kings': Kolkata Knight Riders crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to clinch 3rd IPL title

7
India

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande gets extension; to hit seniority line

8
World

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin

9
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal turned Punjab into ‘ATM of corruption’ to pay his legal fees, says Amit Shah at Ludhiana rally

10
India

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

Don't Miss

View All
At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

Top News

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi

Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...

‘Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path’

Current Punjab leadership mirrors ideology of urban Naxals... They may take state down the wrong path: PM Narendra Modi

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes here

In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview

We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements

Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements

“This is not in the interests of voters,” a Vacation Bench o...

2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report

Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police

The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...


Cities

View All

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Tharoor

Things not-so-good in country, people want change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

People looking for change: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Amritsar

Will revive traditional industry, open Attari-Wagah trade route, says Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Operation Bluestar bullet-hit Guru Granth Sahib ‘saroop’ on display at Golden Temple complex in Amritsar

Amritsar: Special poll observer tells officials to provide adequate facilities for voters

BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Chandigarh: BJP releases ‘Sankalp Patra’, old promises galore

Should we show door to PM Modiji, khata khat: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Chandigarh

Chandigarh RWAs discuss local issues with Congress candidate Manish Tewari

Open House: How can politicians, who do not meet poll promises, be held accountable?

Come June 4, those seeking report card will get befitting reply: Chandigarh BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court; requests to extend interim bail by 7 days on health grounds

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for extension of his interim bail by a week on medical grounds

Three killed in residential building fire, owner booked

Vivek Vihar tragedy: Desperate searches and tears, hospital fire leaves parents shattered

Hospital Tragedy: Caught in political storm, minister, L-G order independent inquiries

7 newborns killed in Delhi hospital fire

INDIA VOTES 2024: Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Hoshiarpur: Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at BJP

Defeat saffron party, save Constitution, says CPI (ML)

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘mujra’ remark condemnable, says Charan Sapra

Vijay Rupani urges farmers to vote for BJP

‘People want concerns addressed, not blame game’

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

DeMo, huge expenditure on Parliament done to immortalise Modi’s name: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

No match for honest Ranjit Singh Dhillon, SAD, says Bikram Singh Majithia

Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Govt not to last long: Amit Shah

Farmers on way to Amit Shah’s rally stopped by cops on Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway

Ludhiana: Man selling burgers in fray, lone campaigner for himself

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Dhami woos natives of hill state

Patiala: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami woos natives of hill state

Prime Minister Modi lauds public service record of Preneet Kaur’s family

After PM Modi’s rally, Patiala BJP candidate Perneet Kaur begins campaigning aggressively

PM Narendra Modi anti-farmer, show him door: Priyanka Gandhi in Khanna