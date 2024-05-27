Paras Public School, Bhawarna

The school organised House Investiture Ceremony in a special assembly. The ceremony began with the announcement of the results of the House elections. All the candidates looked very excited. All Vice-Captains from four Houses, namely Ishan Koundal , Akanksha, Ashmit, Naitik Walia, Anshul, Akshita, Kritika and Sania and Captains, namely Saksham, Gouri, Shivansh Rana, Abhinash, Amrita, Vanshita, Daksh and Divya Jyoti took oath. Junior Head Girl Aditi Katoch, Junior Head Boy Nandish Katoch, Senior Head Girl Muskan and Senior Head Boy Hardik also took oath, through which they promised to perform their duties wholeheartedly. Director Mahesh Katoch and Principal Neelam Rana congratulated and wished all the young representatives a very bright future ahead.
