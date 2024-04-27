PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

Students of the school enjoyed a plethora of reading activities in the month of April. For the students of classes VIII, IX and X, story-reading and book talk questions activities were conducted. The students could understand and absorb the story line and the role of all the characters. They could identify all the main protagonists of the story. This encouraged higher order thinking skills. Principal Monika Sharma was very pleased with skills and abilities of the students.

