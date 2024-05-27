Rainbow International School, Nagrota Bagwan

The school has been designated as an AI-Ready School by the Intel India. The recognition ceremony was graced by the National Operations Manager, Intel, and the SDM of Nagrota Bagwan as chief guests. The event showcased student projects demonstrating scientific innovation, receiving high praise from the guests. The school has led the way in Himachal Pradesh by becoming one of the first schools to adopt AI readiness. During the programme, on the behalf of Shweta Khurana, Sr Director, APJ - Government Partnerships & Initiatives, Global Government Affairs Group Intel, National Operations Manager, Intel, awarded the AI-Ready School tag to the principal of the school.

