The school hosted a vibrant celebration of innovation and collaboration with its inaugural ATL community day. The event brought together around 60 students, 10 educators and other community members to showcase projects, share ideas and inspire the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. Many schools, like the senior secondary schools of Garh Jamula, Droh, Bhawarna and Thural, participated enthusiastically. Rainbow International School, Nagrota, and Rainbow World School, Bhawarna, displayed their remarkable ideas in the event. Director Meenakshi Kashyap, Principal Suzana David and Manager Ravi Jamwal graced the occasion.

