Ryan International School, Ludhiana

An English literary conclave was organised for students of Classes IV to VIII in the school on January 21. Students of Class IV participated in “Just a Minute” and students of Class V participated in a declamation contest. Class VI students participated in the event “Turncoat”. Class VII students participated in a debate and students of Class VIII took part in an English literary quiz. Judges were Vipan Kumar, Director, VK Coaching Centre, RSSS Centre; Viddya, Assistant Professor at Govt Girls College; Ridhi Thapar, Director, Crown playway and evening club, and Laveena Bhatia, founder, Newbee Recruiters. They felicitated the winners and appreciated the efforts of all students.