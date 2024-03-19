Saffron Public School, Phagwara

The girls’ football team of the school secured third position in the recently concluded Khelo India U-15 Women’s Football League. The journey of young athletes in the league was ninspiring as they competed against five other esteemed schools. The dedication and perseverance of the players have truly made the school community proud. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the players were honoured by Dr Sandeepa Sood, guest of honour in the tournament, chief guest former Mayor Arun Khosla, Gurdev Singh, Arjuna Awardee, Punjab Football general secretary Vijay Bali, and Hardeep Singh. The Khelo India organisers honoured Dr Sandeepa Sood, Principal, with the Guest of Honour Trophy. Dr Sandeepa Sood expressed her gratitude for the honour. Saffron Public School Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur and Principal extended congratulations to each player of the school girls’ team for their remarkable achievement.

