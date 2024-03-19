Saffron Public School, Phagwara

The girls’ football team of the school secured third position in the recently concluded Khelo India U-15 Women’s Football League. The journey of young athletes in the league was ninspiring as they competed against five other esteemed schools. The dedication and perseverance of the players have truly made the school community proud. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the players were honoured by Dr Sandeepa Sood, guest of honour in the tournament, chief guest former Mayor Arun Khosla, Gurdev Singh, Arjuna Awardee, Punjab Football general secretary Vijay Bali, and Hardeep Singh. The Khelo India organisers honoured Dr Sandeepa Sood, Principal, with the Guest of Honour Trophy. Dr Sandeepa Sood expressed her gratitude for the honour. Saffron Public School Vice-Chairperson Inderjit Kaur and Principal extended congratulations to each player of the school girls’ team for their remarkable achievement.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India committed to protecting freedom of navigation: PM Modi responds after Bulgarian President lauds Indian Navy
Modi says the country is committed to combating piracy and t...
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...