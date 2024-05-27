Sainik School, Kunjpura

The spine-tingling voyage of dexterity, tactic, grit and talent in the Inter-House Basketball Competition culminated as the finalists geared up for the ultimate face-off. The final games, in both junior and senior categories proved to be a spectacle of skill and sportsmanship as the two top contenders, Thaneshwar and Chillianwala in the Juniors, clashed on the court. Both teams demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill, making this final a befitting conclusion to a thrilling competition. The Thaneshwar emerged the winner beating the Chillianwala. History was scripted when girls participated in the IH Basketball for the first time, Shakargarh team defeated Chhamb by a margin of 14-10 in a well-fought match. The final in the Senior Houses was in true sense a cliff hanger and had the spectators on the edges of their seats trying to speculate the winner till the last scores. Even the chief guest, Air Cmde Saji Jacob, Inspecting Officer, Sainik Schools Society, couldn’t stop himself from appreciating the gaming skills of the players. The Best Player in the Girls was Ishika, and the Emerging Player was Anandita Sharma. In the junior category Ayushman was declared the Best Player and Aditya as the Emerging Player. As far as the Champion in the Senior Houses was concerned, the winners were Kurukshetra House, the runners-up were Chillianwala House and Cadet Keshav was adjudged the Best Player and Rakshit as the Emerging Player. Air Cmde Saji Jacob expressed his admiration of the team spirit and accuracy of the cagers. He presented the trophies and mementos to the winners and runners-up teams.

