Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh

The school lifted the overall trophy in the Vidya Parvati Memorial Inter-School Competition hosted by Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh. Under the theme of Rajasthan, the school excelled across multiple categories. In the Nrityamanjir (group dance) event, the school secured first position. Anshika, Alina, Bhavya, Aanya, Saanvi, Kumud, Angel, Simarpreet and Dilpreet Kaur (classes VIII-X) mesmerising the audience with their rendition of the traditional tera taali dance, performed on the song ‘Run Jhun Baje’. Swiyyahdeep of Class XII and Davisha of Class XI showcased their artistic finesse by winning the first place in the Haar Shringar (jewellery design) competition. In the Kaavyanchal (poem recitation) event, Prisha of Class V stood second, reflecting her eloquent poetic abilities. Likhit and Chavi of Class VIII demonstrated their creative skills in the ‘Musafir: Discovering New Horizons’ (travelogue designing) event, earning a commendable second position. Harman and Aryan of Class X secured the third position in Sneak Peak (virtual tour), highlighting their innovative virtual presentation on Rajasthan. Principal Anisha Ghuman lauded the students and their mentors for their extraordinary achievements, emphasising the dedication and hard work that led to such distinguished success.
