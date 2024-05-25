SD Senior Secondary School, Sector 24-C, Chandigarh

Celebrating International Museum Day, students of the Kindergarten wing of the school visited the Doll Museum in Sector 23-C, Chandigarh, and High wing visited Government Art Gallery, Sector 10, Chandigarh. Students witnessed different chapters of history, stimulating their curiosity and engaging them with the past and also developed a sense of duty toward the future and preserving cultural memories.

