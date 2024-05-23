Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school organised two-day workshop on its campus. The workshop ‘Chak de – Youth’ was conducted by TEDx speaker Col Sudhir Sinha, founder of “Inspiring Souls”, for the students of classes VII to XII. The workshop was aimed at motivating and inspiring students to take control of their lives so that they adopt the correct way of life, behaviour and habits which would not only help them to do well in their studies but also to groom them into successful members of the family. He motivated them to strive to seek out and embrace ideas that challenge and enlighten them to bring positive change in the world around them. Later, in the workshop for the faculty members, Sinha gave information about world’s first and the most powerful Cloud-based teaching quality improvement software tool for teachers called Teaching Quality Improvement Programme. School Principal Prineet Sohal thanked him and presented a token of gratitude for sharing his invaluable inputs for honing and enhancing the teaching-learning process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his Lok Sabha poll campaign in Punjab by ...
Punjab ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh to skip PM Modi's rally on home turf Patiala; resting at Delhi home, unwell
Insiders said that the entire poll campaign was planned in s...
PM Modi in Punjab: Congress questions NDA Government on farmer issues
Says farmer justice will be top priority for upcoming INDIA ...
Bangladesh MP’s friend paid Rs 5 crore to 'murder' him: West Bengal CID
Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar’s friend, a US national, o...
Pune car crash: After outcry over bail, juvenile accused shifted to observation home
Porsche car, allegedly driven by the teenager fatally knocke...