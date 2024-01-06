Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Malkiat Singh Rana, Managing Director of the school, a multifaceted personality and scholar, was honoured with the Golden Icon of Education Excellence Award by the Economic Growth Foundation in New Delhi. He has got a Certificate of Excellence for outstanding achievements and remarkable role in the field of education. Malkiat Singh Rana is a true legendary icon, undoubtedly for his exceptional and exemplary work that would be a source of inspiration for younger generation. The organisation honoured him and wished him good luck for future. The whole staff of the school, students and their parents felt proud of him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ISRO's Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be placed in its final destination orbit today
The spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrang...
Video: Alaska plane’s door opens mid-air 20 minutes after takeoff with 171 on board
Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontari...
Social media marketing professional from Mumbai recruits ‘X sleuths’ to get back his airpod lost in Kerala
In just a day, with the help of X members, Nikhil Jain manag...
‘Community very shaken’; extortion threats prompt Hindu community leaders to hold public forum in Canada
The event, organised by the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society of ...
14 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog
Minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius