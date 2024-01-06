Shivalik International Convent School, Nangal Chowk

Malkiat Singh Rana, Managing Director of the school, a multifaceted personality and scholar, was honoured with the Golden Icon of Education Excellence Award by the Economic Growth Foundation in New Delhi. He has got a Certificate of Excellence for outstanding achievements and remarkable role in the field of education. Malkiat Singh Rana is a true legendary icon, undoubtedly for his exceptional and exemplary work that would be a source of inspiration for younger generation. The organisation honoured him and wished him good luck for future. The whole staff of the school, students and their parents felt proud of him.

