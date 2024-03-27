St Joan’s Public School, Zirakpur, organises farewell party for senior students

The management and students of the school organised a fun-filled farewell party for their seniors on the school premises. To make it a memorable one, a function for the outgoing class was arranged. The party was a final get-together for the students to express their emotions and views about their experiences in the school. The programme started with an amalgamation of songs, dances and games. A sizzling and entertaining modelling session was carried out by students as well as by teachers. Dev Chawla was adjudged as “Mr St Joan’s” and Bhavika Sharma “Miss St Joan’s”. Karan Verma and Hansika were declared as ‘Mr & Miss St Joan’s’ 1st runners-up Sameer and Miss Divya Negi were declared second runners-up. Chairperson of the school managing committee Shanta Nayyar was the guest of honour. Principal Hema Singh and the school coordinator Shruti Hiraji wished the students a very bright and successful future ahead. The function concluded with a feast.
