St. Mary’s School, Chandigarh

Class X students have once again upheld the institution’s legacy of academic excellence by achieving outstanding results in the CBSE Board Examinations. With a 100 per cent pass rate, the school continued its tradition of nurturing bright minds and shaping futures. “Out of a cohort of 69 students, the exceptional performance of Marians stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence”, said the school Principal. Notably, 18 students have secured above 90 per cent, while 31 students have scored between 80 to 90 per cent. Leading the ranks, Mayank Kapoor and Nayansa Singh have clinched the first position with an impressive score of 96 per cent, closely followed by Shreya Gupta 95.8 per cent, and Arpit Singh Bhadauria 95.4 per cent.

