St Mary’s School, Sector 46-B, Chandigarh

Arshita of Class IX-A and Sehajpreet Singh Maan of Class IX-B of the school have garnered triumph in the graffiti competition at the Eco Fest ‘Mausam’ 2024. Hosted by St Stephen’s School, Chandigarh, the event witnessed the participation of around 18 schools in the region. Demonstrating exceptional creativity and collaboration, Arshita and Sehajpreet exemplify the spirit of artistic excellence. Their victory not only underscores their talent and dedication but also reflects their commitment to fostering holistic development. Chairman Rev Fr Aju Abraham, and Principal Dr Martin Das Rao praised Arshita and Sehajpreet for their triumphant performance in the competition commending their creativity, teamwork, and dedication to excellence.
