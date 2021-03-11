St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

A special assembly was organised by students of Class VIII on the theme 'Count your Blessings Everyday'. The children first invoked God's blessings, followed by news update and weather forecast. Inspiring performances were given to convey the message that gratitude is the most significant emotion and we should thank God for everything. The highlight of the assembly was a motivational poetry recitation.
