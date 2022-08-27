 The Century School, Gharaunda : The Tribune India

The Century School, Gharaunda

The Century School, Gharaunda

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour. The tiny tots came dressed as freedom fighters. On the day, the newly selected members of School Council also pledged for their respective positions. Chief guest Bimlesh Jindal applauded the efforts of the Centurions. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Managing Director Ankur Jindal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora extended their wishes on the occasion.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

2
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

4
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

5
Jalandhar

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

6
Nation

Congress questions timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation

7
Pollywood

Roads leading to Sidhu Moosewala's murder spot light up in candle march with cries of justice for slain singer

8
Haryana

Gopal Kanda not involved, Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir, his friend Sukhwinder raped her after adding drugs to her meals: Brother

9
Nation

'GNA's DNA Modi-fied': Congress says Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'betrayal' shows his remote control in hands of Modi

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mansa police file 1850-page charge sheet against 24 accused

Don't Miss

View All
Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex
Punjab

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Top News

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Jharkhand governor likely to send Hemant Soren’s disqualification order to EC today

Sources in the governor's official residence had on Thursday...

Justice UU Lalit sworn-in as Chief Justice of India

Justice UU Lalit sworn in as Chief Justice of India

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

FIFA lifts suspension, India to host women's U-17 World Cup

Goa police detain suspected drug peddler in Sonali Phogat case

Goa police detain suspected drug peddler, restaurant owner in Sonali Phogat case

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detaine...

Sonali Phogat’s murder may have happened in Goa, but the real story lies in Haryana: Congress

Sonali Phogat’s murder may have happened in Goa, but the real story lies in Haryana: Congress


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Amritsar: Government Medical College doctor gets extortion call

Exotic flowers embellish Golden Temple complex

After six years, differently abled woman sent back to Karnataka

IED under SI's vehicle: Remand of Harpal Singh, Fatehdeep Singh extended

SGPC told to probe maryada 'violation' at Uttarakhand gurdwara

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

When should I come to see your govt schools: Kejriwal to Assam CM Sarma as Twitter spat grows

Delhi Police deny permission to Munawar Faruqui's show

Police have critical role to play in national security: NN Vohra

BJP serial killer of state govts: Arvind Kejriwal

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Three armed men attack rehab centre counsellor in Kapurthala

Facebook friend arrested for murdering pvt hospital nurse

SAD dual constitution: Next hearing on Sept 3

District Health Dept issues advisory on swine flu

Covid claims two more lives, 23 test +ve in Jalandhar district

After CM’s assurance, farmers lift dharna

After CM's assurance, farmers lift dharna

Ludhiana bizman jumps into Sutlej, dies

Woman embezzles Rs 20.9L from firm

11 sewage samples collected from Ludhiana

Area under cane up in dist, yield dips

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Punjabi University authorities clarify on 'disrespect' to Sikh books, protest on

Panel formed to get NAAC accreditation for Punjab colleges

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday