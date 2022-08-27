The Century School, Gharaunda

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour. The tiny tots came dressed as freedom fighters. On the day, the newly selected members of School Council also pledged for their respective positions. Chief guest Bimlesh Jindal applauded the efforts of the Centurions. Chairperson Shashi Bansal, Managing Director Ankur Jindal and Principal Dr Karuna Arora extended their wishes on the occasion.
