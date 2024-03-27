Vidya Valley School, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar

On Martyrdom Day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, the school students gathered to pay tributes to the revolutionary freedom fighters. A documentary highlighting their life, struggles, and sacrifices was screened, offering insight into their unwavering commitment to India’s independence. The event aimed to educate and inspire young minds about the courage and patriotism exemplified by these three comrades. Through the documentary, students learnt about their fearless defiance against colonial oppression and their unwavering dedication to the nation’s cause. Principal Dr Suman Lata said the commemoration served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the heroes of India’s freedom struggle, igniting a sense of pride and reverence among the students. Chairperson Surinder Kaur and Director Simmerpreet Singh paid tributes to the sacrifices of these legendary patriots.
