World Down Syndrome Day observed at Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Down Syndrome Society in collaboration with State/District Legal Service Authorities and the school observed World Down Syndrome Day with an array of artistic expressions, moving performances, and inclusive activities. The chief guest of the day was Navjeet Klair, CJM-cum-Secretary, DLSA, Chandigarh). The day held immense significance as “we come together to honour the uniqueness and diversity of individuals with Down Syndrome”. Different schools and organisations, working tirelessly for the cause, like Discover Ability, Samarth Foundation, GRIID, and Bhavan Vidyalaya, participated in the function. More than 60 children with Down Syndrome from these organisations participated in the event. The event began with ‘Ganesh vandana’. The event featured a captivating painting competition, showcasing the talent and creativity of participants. Through their artwork, they expressed their perspectives, emotions, and aspirations. The participating students enchant the audience with soulful songs, spreading joy and harmony. Through their melodious tunes, they celebrated diversity and inclusivity. The stage came alive with vibrant dance performances, radiating energy and positivity. The dancers dazzled with their moves. Participants were also engaged in spirited games, showcasing teamwork that also promoted the unity and mutual respect, reinforcing the message of acceptance and inclusion. The guidance of Dr Gurjit Kaur, patron, and the hard work of Kulwant Kaur, vice-president, Deepak K Dhingra, secretary of the CDSS, in planning and executing the event of international importance was evident from the flawless execution in which each performance was conducted and enjoyed by the participants, their parents, teachers and others present.

