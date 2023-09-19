Ashwin back in World Cup reckoning, named for Oz ODIs

New Delhi: R Ashwin made a comeback to the ODI team for the series against Australia and will be competing for a potential World Cup berth with Washington Sundar if Axar Patel doesn’t get fit in time. KL Rahul was named captain for the first two games as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were rested.

Holzhausern (Switzerland)

Diksha finishes T-7 in Swiss Ladies Open

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar signed off from the Swiss Ladies Open at tied-7th. Diksha fired a 4-under 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh top-10 finish of the season. Amandeep Drall (69-74-71) finished T-43. Shubhankar Sharma carded a 2-under 70 to finish tied-36th at the BMW PGA Championship.

Belgrade

Freestyle wrestlers return empty-handed from Worlds

India’s freestyle wrestlers cut a sorry figure at the World Championships as none of them could earn a quota for next year’s Paris Olympics or win a medal. In the 70kg bronze medal playoff, Abhimanyu lost by technical superiority to Arman Andreasyan. The next opportunity to earn Olympics quota will come next year. Agencies

