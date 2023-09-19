Ashwin back in World Cup reckoning, named for Oz ODIs

New Delhi: R Ashwin made a comeback to the ODI team for the series against Australia and will be competing for a potential World Cup berth with Washington Sundar if Axar Patel doesn’t get fit in time. KL Rahul was named captain for the first two games as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav were rested.
Holzhausern (Switzerland)
Diksha finishes T-7 in Swiss Ladies Open
Indian golfer Diksha Dagar signed off from the Swiss Ladies Open at tied-7th. Diksha fired a 4-under 68 in the third and final round for a total of 10-under for her seventh top-10 finish of the season. Amandeep Drall (69-74-71) finished T-43. Shubhankar Sharma carded a 2-under 70 to finish tied-36th at the BMW PGA Championship.
Belgrade
Freestyle wrestlers return empty-handed from Worlds
India’s freestyle wrestlers cut a sorry figure at the World Championships as none of them could earn a quota for next year’s Paris Olympics or win a medal. In the 70kg bronze medal playoff, Abhimanyu lost by technical superiority to Arman Andreasyan. The next opportunity to earn Olympics quota will come next year. Agencies
#Australia #Cricket #KL Rahul #United States of America USA #Washington
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...