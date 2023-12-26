Centurion Test: South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada snares five wickets to reduce India to 176 for 7 at tea

PTI

Centurion, December 26

Kagiso Rabada derailed India in the second session with four wickets as South Africa reduced the visitors to 176 for seven at tea on the opening day of the first Test here on Tuesday.

Rabada (5/41) picked up the wickets of captain Rohit Sharma (5), Shreyas Iyer (31), Virat Kohli (38), Ravichandran Ashwin (8) and Shardul Thakur (24) in the post-lunch period that witnessed 50 overs being completed.

KL Rahul (39 not out) and Thakur shared 43 runs for the seventh wicket.

Earlier, India had reached 91 for three against South Africa at lunch. Invited to bat, India were in a spot of bother at 24 for three.

Kohli and Iyer rode on luck to stabilise the visitors' innings with unbeaten 67 runs for the fourth wicket but could add just one after the break as Rabada came to the party.

Left-arm pacer Nandre Burger (2/39), who made his Test debut, also looked dangerous.

The toss was delayed due to wet patches on the outfield.

India handed Test debut to pacer Prasidh Krishna while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was unavailable for the series-opener due to back spasm.

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 176 for 7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 39 batting, Virat Kohli 38, Shreyas Iyer 31; Kagiso Rabada 5/41), Nandre Burger 2/39).

