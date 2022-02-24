Clock is ticking for Mithali Raj & Co.

PTI

Queenstown, February 23

India will be desperate to gain some momentum heading into the World Cup as they seek to stop New Zealand from completing a 5-0 whitewash in the fifth ODI here tomorrow.

Having lost all matches so far, including the lone T20I, the Mithali Raj-led side is finding it difficult to stem the rot and faces the ignominy of a one-sided series defeat days ahead of the World Cup.

The series defeat is India’s fourth in the last one year, having lost to South Africa, England and Australia earlier.

While the batters did raise their game in the second and third ODIs, the bowling unit hasn’t clicked at all, something that is nagging Mithali ahead of next month’s World Cup. “Definitely have been trying a few combinations with the seam and spin attack. Bowling attack is a concern going into the World Cup,” Mithali said. “We are adapting to the conditions and to the open ground and the breeze. We have not been very consistent in our bowling spells.”

The Indian team hasn’t performed as a cohesive unit. While the bowlers failed to defend 270-plus targets in two games, the batters were unable to chase 276 and 192 in 20 overs in the fourth ODI. The fielding has also been substandard.

The pressure is also building upon out-of-form Harmanpreet Kaur. She has managed just 33 runs in the three ODIs and was also expensive with the ball. Consequently, the vice-captain was dropped from the playing XI in the fourth ODI.

Shafali Verma is another concern. The youngster has struck only one fifty in the series and was out on nought in the last game.

However, the positives for India include teenage wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh. The 18-year-old scored back-to-back half-centuries in the second and fourth ODI and is India’s second-highest run-getter in the tournament behind Raj.

Among the bowlers, barring Deepti Sharma, the attack has lacked teeth to trouble the opposition batters. —