Jasprit Bumrah rewrites record books following Mumbai Indians maiden win in IPL 2024

Mumbai, April 7

Mumbai Indians star pacer Jasprit Bumrah became the third-highest leading wicket-taker for a franchise and the third-fastest to reach the 150-wicket mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday.

In a high-scoring run-fest, when bowlers conceded at an economy of more than eight, Bumrah was once again efficient with his figure of 2/22 in four overs, spilling away runs at an economy of just 5.50.

Following his spell, he made the record trackers rewrite the history books as he reached the 150-wicket mark in IPL in just 124 matches.

MI’s iconic pacer, Lasith Malinga, holds the record as he accomplished the feat in just 105 matches. Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is in the second spot as he achieved the mark in 118 matches.

Bumrah made ground on Malinga’s record for most wickets for a team in the IPL. The legendary pacer ended his career in the IPL with 170 wickets for MI.

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine is just four wickets shy of Malinga’s tally. The 35-year-old has bagged 166 wickets for the two-time IPL champions.

In Bumrah’s record-breaking game, he picked up two crucial wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Abishek Porel in MI’s 29-run win.

Both batters switched to power-hitting mode as they bashed away MI bowlers and stitched up an 88-run stand.

However, Bumrah showed his class and made both batters work hard for each run with his precise line and length. His patience paid off, as he eventually dismissed both batters.

A pinpoint yorker brought Shaw’s (66) night to an end, while, a mistimed shot on a full toss led to Porel’s (41) downfall.

Bumrah’s spell made DC totter while chasing a herculean total of 235, a feat that has never been achieved in Wankhede.

The dent caused by Bumrah’s spell took away the elusive chase from DC’s hands, which at one point seemed to be achievable.

Tristan Stubbs tried to release pressure with his effortless power hitting but in the end the required run rate proved to be too much for the visitors.

