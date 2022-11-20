Ind vs New Zealand: Rain stops play in second T20I

Mount Maunganui, November 20

Rain interrupted play after India reached 50 for one in 6.4 overs in the second T20I against New Zealand here on Sunday.

Ishan Kishan was batting on 28 off 22 balls and Suryakumar Yadav on six off five deliveries when covers were called to the middle.

Rishabh Pant (6) opened alongside Kishan but the move did not work as he fell in the sixth over to Lockie Ferguson.

Teams:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson(c), Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Lockie Ferguson.

#Cricket #new zealand