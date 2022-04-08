No entry for Chanu in 55kg class at CWG

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

The rejection of Mirabai Chanu’s 55kg division entry for the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG) by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) will not affect India’s medal chances in the Birmingham event, head coach Vijay Sharma said today.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) had wanted to field Chanu in the 55kg class with Jhilli Dalabehera and S Bindyarani Devi competing in the 49kg and 59kg divisions, respectively. Poppy Hazarika was to compete in the 64kg division at the CWG, to be held from July 28 to August 8.

The move to field Chanu in the 55kg class was aimed at maximising India’s medal haul at the CWG. But the entries were rejected based on a new rule that states that the top-ranked lifter in a category will qualify for the CWG. But if she or he withdraws, the next best lifter will not get the berth, as was the case before.

The 27-year-old Chanu will now compete in the 49kg category. “They rejected the entry by saying a lifter can participate in that category where they have performed their best,” Sharma said from St Louis, USA, where he is overseeing Chanu’s training.

Chanu has only once competed in the 55kg class.