Pakistan chase 278 against Australia on Day 5

Lahore, March 24
Pakistan survived an intriguing last session to reach 73/0 on Day 4 after a bold declaration by Australia set them a tricky target of 351 in the series-deciding third Test here today. Openers Imam-ul-Haq (42 not out) and Abdullah Shafique (27 not out) survived television referrals against off-spinner Nathan Lyon to leave the home team still needing 278 runs on the last day.
Captain Pat Cummins declared Australia’s second innings at 227/3. — AP/PTI
