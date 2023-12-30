Rain washes out 2nd T20I between NZ & Bangladesh

Mount Maunganui: Rain washed out the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh after only 11 overs today, leaving Bangladesh with a 1-0 lead in their three-match series.

New Delhi

More than 20 failed dope tests in Goa National Games

More than 20 athletes from various sports have returned positive for banned drugs in tests conducted during the National Games in Goa in October-November in one of the biggest heaps of doping cases in the country. Most of the 20-odd dope offenders have been handed provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), which had collected samples from October 25 to November 9.

Noida

Patna Pirates outgun Haryana Steelers in PKL

Three-time champions Patna Pirates scored a facile 46-33 victory over Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here today. Manjeet, who logged in 13 points, and Krishan Dhull, who scored five points, were the best performers for the Pirates.

Madrid

Real extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026

Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil’s hopes of hiring him as the new national team coach. Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for the past several months. In March, then Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that Ancelotti was his main target. —Agencies

