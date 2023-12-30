Rain washes out 2nd T20I between NZ & Bangladesh

Mount Maunganui: Rain washed out the second T20I between New Zealand and Bangladesh after only 11 overs today, leaving Bangladesh with a 1-0 lead in their three-match series.
New Delhi
More than 20 failed dope tests in Goa National Games
More than 20 athletes from various sports have returned positive for banned drugs in tests conducted during the National Games in Goa in October-November in one of the biggest heaps of doping cases in the country. Most of the 20-odd dope offenders have been handed provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), which had collected samples from October 25 to November 9.
Noida
Patna Pirates outgun Haryana Steelers in PKL
Three-time champions Patna Pirates scored a facile 46-33 victory over Haryana Steelers in their Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here today. Manjeet, who logged in 13 points, and Krishan Dhull, who scored five points, were the best performers for the Pirates.
Madrid
Real extends Ancelotti’s contract until 2026
Real Madrid has extended Carlo Ancelotti’s contract until 2026, seemingly ending Brazil’s hopes of hiring him as the new national team coach. Ancelotti had been linked with a move to Brazil for the past several months. In March, then Brazilian FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues said that Ancelotti was his main target. —Agencies
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
IMD issues red alert for dense fog in north India; flights, trains delayed
The IMD warns of 'difficult driving conditions with slower j...
India declares Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa as terrorist
Landa currently lives in Edmonton, Canada, and is a member o...
British Sikh medic Amritpal Hungin knighted in King Charles' New Year Honours
Dr Amritpal Singh Hungin, Emeritus Professor of General Prac...
Wealthy Indian-origin couple, daughter found dead at their US home; police suspect domestic violence
The bodies of Rakesh Kamal, 57; his wife, Teena, 54; and the...
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane convicted of rape; faces up to 10 years in jail
Sentencing to be announced on January 10