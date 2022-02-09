Ranji Trophy: Five-day quarantine, squad size 30

New Delhi: The opening round of Ranji Trophy matches will begin from February 17 following a five-day quarantine and the squad size, including support staff, has been capped at 30 as the BCCI aims to stage the 38-team event across nine different bio-bubbles amid the pandemic.

Bambolim

ISL: ATK storm into top-four with 2-1 win over Hyderabad

ATK Mohun Bagan broke into the top-four with a 2-1 win over league leaders Hyderabad FC and extended their unbeaten run to nine games in the Indian Super League here today.

New Delhi

Asia Team Championships: Tough task awaits shuttlers

India received decent draws at the Badminton Asia Team Championships with the men’s and women’s teams clubbed with defending champions Indonesia and Japan, respectively, at the continental event scheduled in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 15-20.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh advances, Ramkumar exits

Prajnesh Gunneswaran emerged as the only Indian to manage a win in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Arjun Kadhe made first-round exits here today. Gunneswaran beat Frenchman Mathias Bourgue 7-6(4) 6-2 in first round. However, Ramkumar, lost 6-3 0-6 5-7 to Australia’s Max Purcell.

Munich

Bayern’s Neuer goes under knife, out for weeks

Bayern Munich will be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for some weeks after he opted for surgery on a troublesome knee.

St Petersburg

Kontaveit, Bencic, Mertens progress in St Petersburg

Seeded players Anett Kontaveit, Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens all got through tough three-set matches to reach the second round. agencies

#Cricket #ranji trophy