Ranji Trophy: Five-day quarantine, squad size 30

New Delhi: The opening round of Ranji Trophy matches will begin from February 17 following a five-day quarantine and the squad size, including support staff, has been capped at 30 as the BCCI aims to stage the 38-team event across nine different bio-bubbles amid the pandemic.
Bambolim
ISL: ATK storm into top-four with 2-1 win over Hyderabad
ATK Mohun Bagan broke into the top-four with a 2-1 win over league leaders Hyderabad FC and extended their unbeaten run to nine games in the Indian Super League here today.
New Delhi
Asia Team Championships: Tough task awaits shuttlers
India received decent draws at the Badminton Asia Team Championships with the men’s and women’s teams clubbed with defending champions Indonesia and Japan, respectively, at the continental event scheduled in Shah Alam, Malaysia, from February 15-20.
Bengaluru
Bengaluru Open: Prajnesh advances, Ramkumar exits
Prajnesh Gunneswaran emerged as the only Indian to manage a win in the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Arjun Kadhe made first-round exits here today. Gunneswaran beat Frenchman Mathias Bourgue 7-6(4) 6-2 in first round. However, Ramkumar, lost 6-3 0-6 5-7 to Australia’s Max Purcell.
Munich
Bayern’s Neuer goes under knife, out for weeks
Bayern Munich will be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for some weeks after he opted for surgery on a troublesome knee.
St Petersburg
Kontaveit, Bencic, Mertens progress in St Petersburg
Seeded players Anett Kontaveit, Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens all got through tough three-set matches to reach the second round. agencies
