Reggae Boyz dance to Messi's tune

Harrison (US), September 28

Lionel Messi responded to an in-game, on-field request for a signature with a signature goal.

Messi scored two goals and was twice accosted by fans running on the field as Argentina extended their unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years by beating Jamaica 3-0 on Tuesday night in their next-to-last World Cup warm-up match.

“You have to enjoy Messi,” Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said. “No matter your country, everyone does. I’m his coach, but I would buy a ticket to see him.”

Julian Alvarez put Argentina ahead in the 13th minute. Messi entered in the 56th and increased his career total to 90 goals in 164 international appearances with his 17th multi-goal game.

“There are no words to describe what he is,” Alvarez said. “Playing five, 10 minutes or all the match, he manages to do amazing things.”

The Reggae Boyz, who finished sixth among eight nations in the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region, played in jerseys without names, in contrast to Argentina.

Elsewhere, Brazil routed Tunisia 5-1 in Paris with Raphinha scoring twice and Neymar, Pedro and Richarlison adding a goal each.

A banana was thrown toward the Brazilian players celebrating Richarlison’s goal in the first half at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian soccer federation condemned the incident and reinforced its stance to “fight against racism.” Ecuador drew Japan 0-0 in Germany, while Uruguay beat Canada 2-0 in Slovakia with Darwin Nunez scoring one. Saudi Arabia held United States to a 0-0 draw in Spain. — AP