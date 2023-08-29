 Reigning Olympics champion Chopra adds World Championships gold to his collection : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Reigning Olympics champion Chopra adds World Championships gold to his collection

Reigning Olympics champion Chopra adds World Championships gold to his collection

Reigning Olympics champion Chopra adds World Championships gold to his collection

Neeraj Chopra won the coveted gold after registering a throw of 88.17m in the javelin throw final. Reuters photos



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 28

After missing out last year, Neeraj Chopra finally completed his set of gold medals. Coming into the World Championships in Budapest, Chopra had already won the junior world title, the Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medals and the Olympics crown.

The World Championships gold was the only one eluding Chopra, who had finished second last year. However, Chopra was not to be denied this year as the 25-year-old established himself as the undisputed king of javelin. “This was great. After the Olympics gold I really wanted to win the World Championships,” Chopra said.

Chopra, who is employed as a Subedar in the Indian Army, won the coveted gold after registering a throw of 88.17m. Chopra became only the second Indian, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, to win the Olympics and World Championships titles.

There is a saying that throwers have no finish line. The best thing is that we have our javelin. We can always push ourselves. I may have won a lot of medals but the motivation is to throw farther and farther.

Chopra, who had needed only one attempt in the qualification round to lead the field with a season-best 88.77m, began the final with a foul throw. Unhappy with his effort, he deliberately stepped over the line for a foul. But Chopra recovered by registering his best throw with his second attempt. He subsequently registered throws of 86.32m, 84.64m, 87.73m and 83.98m. Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took silver with his best attempt of 87.82m, while Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch finished third.

I was feeling very good this year and thought I would throw 90m. It will come someday but I won’t be under pressure.

Neeraj Chopra

The two other Indians who were part of the 12-man final competition, Kishore Jena and DP Manu, finished fifth and sixth after registering 84.77m and 84.14m, respectively.

Chopra became the first Indian to win back-to-back medals at the World Championships. After achieving yet another historic feat, Chopra played down all the talks of him being the greatest in his sport. For him, the legendary Czech thrower Jan Zelezny, who still holds the world record of 98.48m and won three Olympics gold medals, is the greatest.

'It’s a historic milestone for Indian sports. May your hard work keep shining in every tournament you represent'

Sachin Tendulkar

'A remarkable athlete. A true Champion who saves his best for the biggest occasions time after time. Take a bow'

Ravi Shastri

'Immense pride watching Neeraj Chopra soar to victory at the World Championships in Budapest! Your dedication and hard work are an inspiration to all. India shines brighter with stars like you'

Abhinav Bindra

“I will never say this. People said that just the World Championships gold was missing. I won it now but I have many things left to do and I will focus on that,” Chopra said. “For me the greatest of all time is Jan Zelezny,” he added.

Chopra also said that it was tougher to win a medal at the World Championships than at the Olympics. “If you talk competition-wise, the World Championships is always tougher than the Olympics. All the athletes come prepared for this,” he said.

DP Manu
Kishore Jena

Chopra effect

The Neeraj Chopra-inspired javelin revolution is headed in the right direction with three Indians finishing in the top-six, unprecedented in the tournament’s history. Germany has had three of its competitors finishing in the top-eight on four occasions but never had three participants from a country ended in the top-six. While Chopra won gold, Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, on debut. In fact, India were to have four entries but Rohit Yadav had to pull out due to an elbow injury. Only Germany, USA and Finland have had three athletes in the final in the past. The country currently has nine active javelin throwers who have crossed 80m. “Chopra’s achievements have opened up the avenue for the country’s youngsters. ...more than the talent, you need the motivation to excel,” Jena’s coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi said.

Indo-Pak domination

Arshad Nadeem will give tough competition to Neeraj Chopra for the gold medal at Paris Olympics, but the Pakistani ace said for now both are just “very happy” to call the shots in a sport once dominated by the Europeans. “Neeraj and I have a very healthy competition and we respect each other a lot. There is no Pakistan-India rivalry in a bad way. When we talk we are just happy that both of us have come to the fore in a competition usually dominated by Europeans,” said Nadeem, who won gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a best throw of 90.18m.

'We respect each other a lot. There is no Pakistan-India rivalry in a bad way. When we talk we are just happy that both of us have come to the fore in a competition dominated by Europeans'

Arshad Nadeem

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

4
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

5
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

6
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

7
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

8
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

9
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

10
Chandigarh

Hailing pvt vehicle may land you in trouble, warns Chandigarh Admn

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Kar Sewa sect head honoured for providing help to flood-hit

Rising cases of dengue, chikungunya add to Amritsar residents’ worries

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for AAP govt: Anurag Thakur