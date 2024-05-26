Sindhu on cusp of Malaysia Masters glory

PTI

Kuala Lumpur, May 25

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu today earned a shot at the $420,000 Malaysia Masters crown after entering the women’s singles final with a come-from-behind win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan here.

Fifth seed Sindhu, who has not won a title in two years, rallied to prevail 13-21 21-16 21-12 against world No. 20 Busanan in a marathon semifinal that lasted 88 minutes to close in on the Super 500 title.

It was her 18th win over Busanan, who has beaten the Indian only once in her career, way back in the Hong Kong Open in 2019.

World No. 15 Sindhu, who will be eyeing her third Olympics medal at the Paris Games in two months’ time, will face second seed and world No. 7 Wang Zhi Yi of China in the summit clash.

Sindhu had lost to Wang at the Arctic Open last year but has defeated the Chinese twice in three meetings. “I’m sure she must have seen my match. It’s going to be a different game, but I hope I do well,” she said.

