Virat Kohli, the dreamcatcher

Bengaluru, March 19
Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter and former captain Virat Kohli today hoped to emulate the women’s team’s WPL winning feat and add the IPL trophy to the team’s cabinet in the upcoming edition of the tournament, starting from March 22. The women’s side clinched the WPL in the second edition itself, but their male counterparts have been waiting for the title-winning moment for the last 16 years.
That’s a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise. Virat Kohli, RCB batter
“It was absolutely amazing. When they won it (WPL), we were watching. Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies and that will be something truly special,” said Kohli.
Kohli, who will start his 17th season with RCB, said he would bank on his skillsets and experience to translate the dream of winning the IPL trophy into reality this year. “That’s a dream of mine to know what it feels like winning an IPL trophy. I will try my very best with my abilities, my experience to be able to do that for the fans and the franchise,” he said.
Kohli, the highest run-getter in the IPL, said his commitment to RCB and high-intensity approach would remain unwavering. “It is because of the way we play our cricket, our commitment and the passion that we saw over the years that we have such a fanbase. So, that’s not going to change and that’s my promise every year to the fans, to the team and to everyone involved,” he said.
Surya to miss MI’s opener
Star batter Suryakumar Yadav is certain to miss Mumbai Indians’ opener against Gujarat Titans on March 24 as he is yet to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA). The world No. 1 T20 batter has been stationed at the NCA in Bengaluru for his recovery and rehabilitation following a surgery for sports hernia.
Suryakumar, who has been out of action since December, had a fitness test today and the 33-year-old needs “further assessment”.
Pant appointed DC captain
Rishabh Pant was today appointed as the captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition. The keeper-batter missed cricketing action for 14 months after suffering a horrific car accident in December 2022. — PTI
It’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru now!
Heeding to a long-standing plea from various quarters, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been officially renamed as Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of this year’s IPL, a mark of respect to the city’s tradition. The RCB women’s team, which was given a guard of honour by the men’s team, also conducted a trophy walk around the field to loud cheers by a near capacity crowd.
