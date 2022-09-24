Watch: Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar trains hard under Yograj Singh, duo grooves to bhangra beats in some light-hearted moments

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 24

Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar has kicked off his preparation for future course of his game under actor and former cricketer Yograj Singh, who is father of flamboyant former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. The pictures of Yograj Singh training Arjun during a net session have surfaced on social media.

Arjun Tendulkar is training with Yograj Singh (father of Yuvraj Singh) in his academy at DAV College, Chandigarh to improve his batting skills and revive his career. pic.twitter.com/JVtrnXWOLi — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) September 23, 2022

Arjun is in Chandigarh to participate in 27th JP Atray Memorial Cricket tourney, which kickstarted on September 22 at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Besides gaining cricket lessons from Yograj Singh, Arjun can also be seen grooving to bhangra beats with him.

Arjun has been a part of IPL team Mumbai Indians for last 2 seasons but hasn’t yet got an opportunity to play his debut game. He has also shifted his base to Goa and will feature for them in next Ranji Trophy season.