Watch: Dhawan reveals his doppelgänger in hilarious Instagram reel

Chandigarh, February 17
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s love for social media is in public domain. He cannot tolerate a day off when it comes to uploading stuff on social media. He also remain updated about the new trends that propagate on social media and proactively participates.
Taking the streak forward, Dhawan has recently uploaded a reel, as a part of trend, where a feature scan face and determine a doppelgänger. Much to his surprise, Dhawan’s look alike came out to be a man who was already known to people. The man has always been referred as Dhawan’s look alike and people have been juxtaposing him along the cricketer for quite some time now.
In the shared reel, as the photo gets revealed, Dhawan has imitated to collapse down, as if he could not bear the result of the reel effect.
View this post on Instagram
The post received over two lakh likes and thousands of reactions, with people leaving funny comments. Actress Huma Qureshi too couldn’t resist posting her reaction.
