'Gadha hee kyun': Pakistani groom gifts bride 'donkey' on their wedding; don't miss her priceless reaction

Chandigarh, December 13

While one would imagine a wedding present by a partner to be a pupper or a kitten, if at all it’s an animal, a Pakistani groom came up with the most unusual choice of pet as a present for his bride. He gifted her a foal.

Groom named Azlan gifted his wife-to-be Warisha a donkey as she was super fond of the “hardworking creature”.

The video was shared on Instagram by Abdul Samad Zia. In the video, Azlan can be heard asking someone to bring the present for Warisha. What comes walking is a foal tied in a leash.

He then gives a perfect explanation behind his out of the box gift idea. As both of them loved animals, he believed that Warisha could resonate well with the foal due to her liking for it. He also couldn’t deny the lil pony’s “cuteness”.

He further calls the donkey “world’s most hardworking and loving animal”, making it a perfect gift for her.

“Ab Sawal hai kae Ghadda hi kyu?’ – Azlan explaining himself. This Wedding Gift from Azlan to Warisha is hilarious and the most cutest – Best part is they both plan to adopt the baby donkey! Azlan&Warisha, finally came to a conclusion – Certainly the most energetic couple ever!” read the caption of the video.

Since being shared online, the video has amassed over three lakh views. Netizens had an array of reactions. While some found the gift bizarre, others loved his thought behind it.

"This is so cute,' wrote an Instagram user, while other commented, "God bless you both."

"They are so adorable," said a third.

This groom definitely aced gifting solutions for the soon-to-be married.