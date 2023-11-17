Iceland Cricket has some serious advice for the Aussies ahead of India vs Australia World Cup final

Chandigarh, November 17
Mega cricket event ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has kept everyone intrigued around the globe. During the course of the 47 matches that have been played, we have witnessed some great knocks by the batsmen, brilliant spells by the bowlers and wittiest memes by the netizens.
Iceland Cricket is one such handle on X known for some of the funniest memes during this season of the cricket world cup. This time around, they’ve got an important advice for the Aussies ahead of the final match against India on Sunday.
Message to the Aussies: check everything before the final. The metal and markings on the coin, the weight of the roller, the toxins in the dressing room's paint, the alignment of the Moon and Venus, etc. Leave nothing to chance, since you don't want to end up feeling insecure.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 16, 2023
As you wait to watch the final game unfold, here are some memes to make you chuckle.
The new book, From Lord's to the Fjords explains how Iceland invented cricket. Our sages documented the lot. Unfortunately, they reveal some bad behaviour that has taken us centuries to stamp out. A few ICC Level 4 infringements here. pic.twitter.com/60iYglwsDE— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 17, 2023
400 is a good score in Wankhede, but here in Iceland most teams will settle for 40. pic.twitter.com/zmLTlMpjNE— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 15, 2023
This puts tomorrow's big semi into a business perspective. We prefer to compare India and New Zealand on the basis of sheep per capita, but whatever criteria that are used, it is sure to be a blockbuster encounter. The land of spice against the men with some ice. https://t.co/LUT4bq4UeW— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 14, 2023
It's over for Babar Azam as Pakistan skipper. Rumour has it he is moving to Reykjavik to start a new life away from the glare of online statistical analysts.— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 15, 2023
Fun fact of the day: more men have been on the Moon (12) than have played in victorious Icelandic cricket teams against other nations (11).— Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 15, 2023
India is playing host for the World Cup this year. Currently, the stars are gearing up to play the final match against Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad.
