Jasprit Bumrah's cryptic Insta story on 'silence' sparks speculation

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 28

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram story on "silence" that was shared on Tuesday has gone viral among followers. Following the confirmation of Hardik Pandya's comeback to the Mumbai Indians IPL team on Monday, Bumrah's cryptic statement sparked speculation.

Though nothing specific can be inferred from Bumrah's post, which states, "Silence is sometimes the best answer," fans are guessing a ‘potential rift’ between the two parties. Instagram stories generally disappear after 24 hours of posting them. Bumrah couldn't be reached out for a comment on his Insta-story.

While some supporters think Hardik's return to MI hindered the pacer's plans to take over as captain when Rohit Sharma stepped down, others think it's unnecessary to read too much into it. (Inputs from PTI)

