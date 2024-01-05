New Zealand’s youngest MP delivers powerful speech in Parliament, takes stand for native communities

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

In a compelling display of passion and commitment, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, at just 21 years old, has captured the attention of the world with a powerful speech as New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament in 170 years. Elected in October last year, she unseated Nanaia Mahuta, and since then, Maipi-Clarke has been a fierce advocate for the rights of New Zealand’s native communities.

As a Maori, Maipi-Clarke draws on her heritage and family background to fuel her dedication. Her grandfather, Taitimu Maipi, is a member of the Maori activist group Nga Tamatoa.

New Zealand natives' speech in parliament pic.twitter.com/OkmYNm58Ke — Enez Özen | Enezator (@Enezator) January 4, 2024

According to reports by the New Zealand Herald, in a speech delivered in December, Maipi-Clarke addressed the Parliament by performing a traditional Maori ‘haka’ (war cry), amplifying the cultural significance of her message. She took a pledge for her people and declared, “I would die for you…but also live for you.”

Addressing the struggles faced by Maori children in reclaiming their cultural identity, she stated, “To the tamariki Maori who have been sitting in the back of their classroom their whole life, whakama, waiting generations longing to learn their native tongue, to the tamariki who haven’t been to their pepeha yet, it is waiting for you with open arms.”

Sharing personal insights, Maipi-Clarke revealed the advice she received before entering Parliament, “To not take anything personally.” However, she expressed, “Well, I can’t help but take everything personally that has been said in this Chamber.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by her community, she passionately exclaimed, “In only a couple of weeks... this Government has attacked my whole world... Health, taiao (environment), wai (water), whenua (land), natural resources, Maori wards, reo (language), tamariki, and the right of me and you to be in this country under Te Tiriti.”

Closing her speech, Maipi-Clarke redirected the spotlight, stating, “To every person that is watching from home... this isn’t my moment, this is yours.”

Hailing from Huntly, a small town between Auckland and Hamilton, Maipi-Clarke actively contributes to her community by running a Maori community garden. This initiative serves as an educational platform for children.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New Zealand