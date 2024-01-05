 New Zealand’s youngest MP delivers powerful speech in Parliament, takes stand for native communities : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • New Zealand’s youngest MP delivers powerful speech in Parliament, takes stand for native communities

New Zealand’s youngest MP delivers powerful speech in Parliament, takes stand for native communities

Inspiring 21-year-old MP Maipi-Clarke captures the attention of the world with a powerful speech as New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament in 170 years

New Zealand’s youngest MP delivers powerful speech in Parliament, takes stand for native communities

Maipi-Clarke revealed the advice she received before entering Parliament, “To not take anything personally.” Video grab



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 5

In a compelling display of passion and commitment, Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, at just 21 years old, has captured the attention of the world with a powerful speech as New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament in 170 years. Elected in October last year, she unseated Nanaia Mahuta, and since then, Maipi-Clarke has been a fierce advocate for the rights of New Zealand’s native communities.

As a Maori, Maipi-Clarke draws on her heritage and family background to fuel her dedication. Her grandfather, Taitimu Maipi, is a member of the Maori activist group Nga Tamatoa.

According to reports by the New Zealand Herald, in a speech delivered in December, Maipi-Clarke addressed the Parliament by performing a traditional Maori ‘haka’ (war cry), amplifying the cultural significance of her message. She took a pledge for her people and declared, “I would die for you…but also live for you.”

Addressing the struggles faced by Maori children in reclaiming their cultural identity, she stated, “To the tamariki Maori who have been sitting in the back of their classroom their whole life, whakama, waiting generations longing to learn their native tongue, to the tamariki who haven’t been to their pepeha yet, it is waiting for you with open arms.”

Sharing personal insights, Maipi-Clarke revealed the advice she received before entering Parliament, “To not take anything personally.” However, she expressed, “Well, I can’t help but take everything personally that has been said in this Chamber.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by her community, she passionately exclaimed, “In only a couple of weeks... this Government has attacked my whole world... Health, taiao (environment), wai (water), whenua (land), natural resources, Maori wards, reo (language), tamariki, and the right of me and you to be in this country under Te Tiriti.”

Closing her speech, Maipi-Clarke redirected the spotlight, stating, “To every person that is watching from home... this isn’t my moment, this is yours.”

Hailing from Huntly, a small town between Auckland and Hamilton, Maipi-Clarke actively contributes to her community by running a Maori community garden. This initiative serves as an educational platform for children.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#New Zealand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel off Somalia coast

2
Punjab

‘Drug-addict’ autorickshaw driver arrested for murder of Arjuna awardee DSP Dalbir Singh in Jalandhar

3
Jalandhar

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

4
Punjab

Government teacher in Punjab booked for sexual abuse of 3 minor girl students

5
Punjab

SC recommends advocate Rohit Kapoor’s name for appointment as Punjab and Haryana High Court judge

6
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

7
Haryana

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

8
Diaspora

Hindu temple defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti in California in US

9
India

'Plot to kill' Gurpatwant Pannun: Supreme Court junks plea on Indian held in Czech Republic

10
India

Congress in poll gear, to lay special focus on 255 winnable Lok Sabha seats

Don't Miss

View All
Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days
Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Why are Canada goose jackests being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia
Trending

Viral video: Indian fan proposes to girlfriend during T20 match in Australia

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

In videos, watch Tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa
Trending

In videos, watch tsunami waves hit Japan after massive earthquake strikes Ishikawa

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Top News

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Navy commandos board hijacked merchant vessel; rescue all 21 crew members, including 15 Indians

Pirates had boarded the ship in the Arabian Sea, some 850 km...

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

'How will Sunil Jakhar face Punjabis now': Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at BJP leader after MoD makes public state tableau design

The fresh attack comes after the tableau design submitted by...

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

Punjab model Divya Pahuja's body was in room number 111, but police returned from Gurugram hotel after checking room number 114

The police recovered the BMW car from Patiala in Punjab but ...

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

ED officers attacked during raid in Bengal; opposition demands President’s Rule

BJP characterises the incident at Sandeshkhali in North 24 P...

Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

MS Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of Rs 16 crore

Vidhi Associates, a law firm in Patna have filed a criminal ...


Cities

View All

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

6 months on, BRTS service still off road

Residents to get potable canal water by July: Amritsar DC

Amritsar: Ban on plastic kite flying string goes up in smoke

Party leaders skip Baba Sohan Singh Bhakna’s birth anniversary function in Amritsar

Amritsar: 2 kg drugs, weapons smuggled from Pakistan seized, one arrested

Fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility; evening flights to Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Kolkata cancelled

10 flights cancelled as fog at Chandigarh airport reduces visibility

Chandigarh gets Rs 591 cr more in Budget allocation

Chandigarh: Mayoral pact unlikely between Congress, AAP

AAP seeks early mayoral elections in Chandigarh

Dense to very dense fog predicted for five days in Chandigarh tricity

AAP nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

AAP nominates Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha, re-nominates Sanjay Singh, ND Gupta

‘This friendship, affection and trust will never be broken’, Arvind Kejriwal greets Manish Sisodia on birthday

22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab

Hizbul terrorist arrest probe: Larger conspiracy to target more J-K policemen, say sources

Delhi court allows jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh to sign documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination

DSP’s murder case solved

Jalandhar: DSP Dalbir Singh Deol’s murder case solved

Hours after bail in drugs case, Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira held on coercion charge

Kamaljit Hayre no longer in fray for post of NRI Sabha chief

Goraya: Four nabbed with 63-kg opium

Hoshiarpur DC: Educate children on dangers of Chinese string

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

Video showing Ludhiana jail inmates celebrating undertrial prisoner's birthday with 'pakora' party goes viral

45-year-old Giaspura man stabbed to death by friend, three others

Ludhiana: Max temperature drops to 9.6°C, lowest in 53 years

Birthday bash in Ludhiana Central Jail

Ludhiana doctor fined Rs 50 lakh for violating undertaking

PRTC MD at old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

PRTC MD at Patiala's old bus stand, raises hope of resumption of services

Patiala DC holds meeting, asks staff to expedite rejuvenation of rivulets

Gurugram model murder case: 3 sent to 5-day police remand, car recovered from Patiala

Patiala shopkeeper injured in acid attack

Health officials stage protest at Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital