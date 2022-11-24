Proud mommy: Woman celebrates in joy after spotting her son playing for Canada in FIFA World Cup, see heart-warming video

Chandigarh, November 24
Man being a social animal, like Aristotle said, interacts with many people throughout his life. In the course, he develop really warm relationship with some. However, doesn’t matter how strongly someone backs him, they could still not surpass his parents who render their best efforts to see him succeed and later celebrate his accomplishment with oozing enthusiasm. The testimony to this got witnessed when a woman started screaming out of excitement after seeing her son playing for Canada in FIFA World Cup 2022.
The alluring video has been shared on Instagram by account ESPN FC.
View this post on Instagram
The excitement of the woman, Dee, seemed one of a kind when her son, Sam Adekugbe, was called as substitute to play for Canada in their match against Belgium. As the camera pans on Dee, she started dancing in excitement while pointing towards television screen. She could be heard screaming in excitement, “My son is in the World Cup. Thank you, Jesus. Hallelujah.”
Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 1.4 lakh likes. Netizens have pointed out ‘infectious’ happiness of footballer’s mother.
