Video: In zeal to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor, police drive car into crowded emergency ward in Rishikesh

Chandigarh, May 23

In an attempt to arrest a man who allegedly harassed doctor, police in AIIMS Rishikesh drove a car into a hospital ward.

A 26-second viral video showed the police went a step ahead showing unusual keenness to chase the accused man. The police vehicle is seen driving through the crowded emergency ward, with patients lying in beds on both the sides.

Uttarakhand Police entering AIIMS Rishikesh to arrest a nursing officer accused of molestation. pic.twitter.com/KD94jWBF68 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 23, 2024

After the nursing officer was arrested, the resident doctors protested and demanded the "termination" of his service.

The resident doctors had gathered outside the office of the Dean (Academics) and raised slogans.

The accused, Satish Kumar, allegedly molested the doctor on the hospital premises on Sunday evening and also sent an obscene SMS to her.

