Video: Shah Rukh Khan seen hiding his face as he visits Vaishno Devi ahead of 'Dunki' release; his 3rd visit to the shrine this year

Chandigarh, December 12

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan once again visited the Vaishno Devi temple on Monday night ahead of the release of 'Dunki'.

This is his third visit to Vaishno Devi temple on in one year.

On Tuesday, several videos and pictures of the 'Chak De India' actor surfaced on social media in which he could be seen walking along with the pilgrims amid security.

SRK kept it low profile and was seen donning a black jacket with a hood.

Shah Rukh had earlier visited the shrine before the release of his films ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

It is believed that he made the visit ahead of the release of his next movie ‘Dunki’.

The actor was seen at the temple premises and offered his prayers to the goddess. Below is the video:

#WATCH | J&K: Actor Shah Rukh Khan visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, earlier today.



(Source: J&K Police) pic.twitter.com/hK3JHvaCG2 — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

