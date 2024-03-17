Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Chandigarh, March 17
Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy into their family today. The news was shared by Balkaur Singh on his Instagram account, which went viral, drawing well wishes from countless people.
Watch the video here:
He also shared their emotional journey in a touching video. The footage begins with the doctors and nurses handing over the baby to the parents. Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur’s emotions are evident as they hold their baby for the first time. Balkaur Singh is seen thanking the hospital staff for their support and assistance. They also cut a cake.
In the caption of the post, Balkaur Singh extended his gratitude to Rajni Jindal and her team.
Since its upload on social media, the video has gained over seven lakh views and more than one lakh likes. The comment section flooded with messages of blessings from well-wishers and fans worldwide.
Congratulations on arrival of Sidhu 2.0 ❤️— Swati Dixit ಸ್ವಾತಿ (@vibewidyou) March 17, 2024
Legends never Die ❤️❤️
#SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/tXxXnRd79q
Congratulations on the return of the great #SidhuMooseWala ❤️— Ria (@Ria_ScoobiCutee) March 17, 2024
A precious day for well wishers pic.twitter.com/0glhLh9l8i
Science is amazing. God has His own ways. Congratulations. ❤️#SidhuMooseWala #BalkaurSingh— 𝑮𝒖𝒓𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝑺𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒉 𝑴𝒂𝒂𝒏 (@iamgurpreetmaan) March 17, 2024
pic.twitter.com/8ep0FnrSPZ
One user on X wrote, ‘Legends Never Die.. Welcome back Jatta.’ Another wrote, ‘Congratulations on the return of the great. #SidhuMooseWala…’
