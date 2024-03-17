Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 17

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents on Sunday welcomed a baby boy, weeks after reports on his mother’s pregnancy surfaced.

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on Facebook along with a photo of the newborn.

“With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubdeep, the Almighty has blessed us with Shubh's younger brother…”, said Moosewala’s father in the FB post written in Punjabi.

It was learnt that for this Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur adopted In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) technique.

Sidhu was an only child. After his murder, mother and father Balkaur Singh were left alone.

Sidhu Moosewala had contested the elections from Mansa in 2022 on a Congress ticket. During this time, his mother Charan Kaur had filled the affidavit as a covering candidate. Then Charan Kaur had stated her age as 56.

Her age now is around 58 and Balkaur Singh is around 60.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Facebook #Sidhu Moosewala #Social Media