 India will be nervous facing New Zealand in World Cup semifinal: Ross Taylor : The Tribune India

  • World Cup 2023
  • India will be nervous facing New Zealand in World Cup semifinal: Ross Taylor

India will be nervous facing New Zealand in World Cup semifinal: Ross Taylor

'You want to score runs but it is also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami'

India will be nervous facing New Zealand in World Cup semifinal: Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor. PTI file photo



PTI

Mumbai, November 13

India will be nervous facing New Zealand in the World Cup, reckons Ross Taylor, drawing parallels from the campaigns of both teams in the 2019 edition. 

New Zealand had stopped India's dominant run four years ago when they beat the Virat Kohli-led side in the rain-hit semifinal at Manchester.

Like 2019, India go into the semifinals as table toppers. New Zealand, who started the tournament well, finished fourth in the league stage with five wins in nine games.

"As New Zealand prepare to take on India in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals, it is impossible not to look back at the parallels with 2019," Taylor, who was part of that semifinal in Manchester, told ICC.

"Four years ago, India went into the semi-final as the form side in the tournament, while we were more focused on ensuring our net run-rate would keep Pakistan out of reach for the final spot in the top four.

"This time around, India are even bigger favourites, at home and having played so well during the group stage. But when we have nothing to lose, New Zealand teams can be dangerous.

"If there is a team that India will be nervous facing, it will be this New Zealand side," said the one of the most prolific batters from New Zealand.

However, New Zealand's task will be herculean.

"We're up against it, of course, but that was also the case in 2019. That was a two-day one-day game! (due to rain). It was a strange situation for me, I was not out overnight. That is nerve-wracking enough in Test cricket, let alone a one-dayer and a World Cup semi-final," he recalled.

The game will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, usually a high-scoring venue.

Taylor said if New Zealand can strike early, it will put tremendous pressure on the Indian middle-order.

"The toss is important but if New Zealand can start well with bat and ball, that will give them a lot of confidence to stay in the fight. 

"The first ten overs in both innings are crucial. When India are batting, you want to get them two or three down in the first ten overs to put them under pressure. They rely heavily on an excellent top three.

"There is Shubman Gill, the number one player in the world, and then Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. We need to try to make inroads and put the middle order under pressure.

"Then when India are bowling, it is similar. You want to score runs but it is also vital we keep wickets in hand against weapons like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

"When they get on a roll, they can be a lethal force, and the spinners can really pile on the pressure. If you keep wickets in hand, that is when it becomes a bit easier, rather than having to chase the game," said Taylor.

Rachin Ravindra has been the stand out batter for New Zealand, amassing 565 runs in his first World Cup including three hundreds. He holds key for New Zealand, said Taylor.

 "It is funny to think that if Michael Bracewell had made it to the World Cup, Rachin probably would not have made it. Luck has probably played a part, but we all need that," he added.

#Cricket #Jasprit Bumrah #Mumbai #New Zealand #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau reaffirms allegation on Nijjar, says India 'kicked out' Canadian diplomats

2
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

5
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

6
World Cup 2023

On 'Cloud Nine': Shreyas, Rahul fireworks power India to 160-run win over Netherlands

7
Trending

Is Mrunal Thakur dating Badshah? Video from Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party of them holding hands goes viral

8
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

9
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

10
India

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

UK PM Sunak sacks his Indian-origin Home Secretary Braverman over her criticism of London police

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

Suella Braverman sacked over her criticism of Metropolitan P...

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Upp...

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 pc in October

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87 per cent in October

Government has tasked RBI to ensure CPI inflation remains at...

TMC leader shot dead, assailant lynched

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Houses ransacked, looted and set on fire in neighbouring Dal...

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

Three civilians were killed in July 2020 in J-K’s Amshipora,...


Cities

View All

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

Two persons nabbed, drugs and motorcycle seized near border in Amritsar Sector

400-kg spurious khoya seized

Diwali brings back buzz in age-old bazaars

Over 2,000 stray dogs sterilised in last three months in city

Employees, pensioners burn CM’s effigy over demands

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to very poor to severe category; noise levels increase; UT admin's cracker bursting restriction goes for toss

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

Diwali gift: Free 2-wheeler parking from December 1

Scant regard to curbs on bursting crackers

PU tells colleges to implement revised pay scales

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

Delhi air quality dips as firework ban goes up in smoke

CBI seeks sanction to file FIR against ex-Delhi DG prisons, former IAS officer over extortion

CBI arrests Delhi Police sub-inspector for accepting bribe from jailed Pearls Group founder’s employee

Delhi Fire Service records 208 fire-related calls on Diwali

Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

Residents make a beeline for Burlton Park to buy crackers

In Jalandhar, only 125 balers to manage stubble on 4.25 lakh acres

'Black Diwali' for residents of 16 villages

Heroin worth Rs 50L seized, 2 drug peddlers arrested

Rs 7.5 lakh robbery case cracked, 1 held

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

Security up for festival of lights, special nakas put up in Ludhiana district

Duty comes first for these cops, fire personnel, doctors

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve

For cracker sellers, Diwali may become a damp squib

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

Eyeing elections, SAD makes new appointments for urban, rural units

2 profs of IISER, Mohali, elected national Academy of Sciences fellows

Green Diwali celebrated