‘It will be a sight to see’: Jasprit Bumrah on playing against Pakistan in front of home crowd

New Delhi, October 12

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is looking forward to the highly anticipated World Cup clash against Pakistan which will be played in front of his home crowd in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Bumrah will play his first 50-over international game in front of the home crowd.

However, he had played a Test match against England in the Narendra Modi Stadium two years ago. This time he will be returning to the same ground but against a different opponent and certainly with stakes being way higher than before.

"Yeah, obviously I've been away for a while now. I'll be happy to see my mother at home. I'm going to see her. That's the first basic thing for me. It's obviously playing at home. I have not played a one-day international there. I played a test match. So yeah, the atmosphere is going to be exciting. I'm sure a lot of people are going to come. So, it will be a sight to see. So yeah, hoping for the best over there," Bumrah said in the post-match press conference.

The experienced pacer was also quizzed about whether his performance against Afghanistan which saw him dismiss four batters will give him confidence as he prepares to go up against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammed Rizwan and Babar Azam of Pakistan.

"See every team will have batsmen, every team will have bowlers. We also have batsmen; we also have bowlers. We're not preparing any special for any special team Yes, we're looking at ourselves more than the others because we've realized that if we focus on our team, we focus on our strengths everything else takes care of itself. So we are focusing on our team, our preparation. If everything that is there in our control, we control that, that gives us the best chance. So that is what our team is focusing on," Bumrah added.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

