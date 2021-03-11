Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness of models used and methodology of data collection questionable

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

Girls react during the cremation of a family member who died of Covid-19 at Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground, in New Delhi. Tribune file photo

PTI

United Nations/Geneva, May 5

The WHO on Thursday said that 14.9 million people were killed either by Covid-19 directly or due to the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society, with the global health agency estimating that India had 4.7 million fatalities.

In New Delhi, India strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the coronavirus pandemic in view of the availability of authentic data, saying validity and robustness of the models used and methodology of data collection are questionable.

New estimates from the WHO show that the full death toll associated directly or indirectly with the Covid-19 pandemic, described as “excess mortality”, between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 was approximately 14.9 million, range 13.3 million to 16.6 million.

“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can sustain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and better outcomes, he said.

Excess mortality includes deaths associated with Covid-19 directly (due to the disease) or indirectly (due to the pandemic’s impact on health systems and society).

Deaths linked indirectly to Covid-19 are attributable to other health conditions for which people were unable to access prevention and treatment because health systems were overburdened by the pandemic.

The estimated number of excess deaths can be influenced also by deaths averted during the pandemic due to lower risks of certain events, like motor-vehicle accidents or occupational injuries.

For India, the cumulative excess deaths associated with COVID-19 pandemic (mean) estimated by the WHO is 4,740,894.

In a technical note for India, WHO said the “estimates may not be regarded as the national statistics officially produced by India due to differences arising from the data and methods used by WHO.”

It noted that the information from the Civil Registration System (CRS) in India for 2020 was made publicly available by the Registrar General of India (RGI) on May 3, 2022 in a report.

The newly published information in the report is being carefully examined and will be taken into consideration in revisions of the estimates.

According to sources in New Delhi, India is likely to raise the issue at the World Health Assembly and other required multilateral forums.

India has been consistently objecting to the methodology adopted by the WHO to project excess mortality estimates based on mathematical models, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

“Despite India’s objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO has released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns,” the statement said.

India had also informed the WHO that in view of the availability of authentic data published through CRS by the RGI, mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers for India.

The Indian government on Tuesday published the CRS report 2020 based on birth and death reports.

In case of registered deaths, the number has gone up from 76.4 lakh in 2019 to 81.2 lakhs in 2020, an increase of 6.2 per cent, the RGI’s report ‘Vital Statistics of India based on the Civil Registration System’ for 2020 said.

“Now that actual count of excess deaths from all the causes are available, there is no rationale for using modelling-driven estimates based on pure conjectures and assumptions,” NITI Aayog member V K Paul told PTI.

He pointed out that compared to the calendar year 2018, in 2019 there was 6.9 lakh excess mortality.

The findings of the CRS study assume significance with India recently questioning the WHO’s methodology to estimate Covid mortalities in the country, saying using such a mathematical modelling cannot be applied to estimate the death figures for such a vast nation of geographical size and population.

Covid deaths were 1.49 lakh in 2020, according to official data based on a robust surveillance system set up for Covid, he said.

WHO said that most of the excess deaths (84 per cent) are concentrated in South-East Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Some 68 per cent of excess deaths are concentrated in just 10 countries globally. Middle-income countries account for 81 per cent of the 14.9 million excess deaths (53 per cent in lower-middle-income countries and 28 per cent in upper-middle-income countries) over the 24-month period, with high-income and low-income countries each accounting for 15 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The estimates for a 24-month period (2020 and 2021) include a breakdown of excess mortality by age and sex. They confirm that the global death toll was higher for men than for women (57 per cent male, 43 per cent female) and higher among older adults.

The absolute count of the excess deaths is affected by the population size.

The number of excess deaths per 100,000 gives a more objective picture of the pandemic than reported Covid-19 mortality data.

“Measurement of excess mortality is an essential component to understand the impact of the pandemic. Shifts in mortality trends provide decision-makers information to guide policies to reduce mortality and effectively prevent future crises.

“Because of limited investments in data systems in many countries, the true extent of excess mortality often remains hidden,” said Dr Samira Asma, Assistant Director-General for Data, Analytics and Delivery at WHO.

“These new estimates use the best available data and have been produced using a robust methodology and a completely transparent approach.”

“Data is the foundation of our work every day to promote health, keep the world safe and serve the vulnerable. We know where the data gaps are, and we must collectively intensify our support to countries, so that every country has the capability to track outbreaks in real-time, ensure delivery of essential health services, and safeguard population health,” said Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall, Assistant Director-General for Emergency Response.

“The United Nations system is working together to deliver an authoritative assessment of the global toll of lives lost from the pandemic. This work is an important part of UN DESA’s ongoing collaboration with WHO and other partners to improve global mortality estimates,” said Mr Liu Zhenmin, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.

Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the Statistics Division of UN DESA, added: “Data deficiencies make it difficult to assess the true scope of a crisis, with serious consequences for people’s lives.

“The pandemic has been a stark reminder of the need for better coordination of data systems within countries and for increased international support for building better systems, including for the registration of deaths and other vital events.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

2
Punjab

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

3
Punjab

Sadhguru hails Punjab for incentivising sustainable farming practices, CM Bhagwant Mann thanks him

4
Entertainment

Mandira Bedi trolled for sharing bikini pictures with male friend, turns off comments post

5
Sports

Junior World Weightlifting Championships: T Madhavan misses out on medal

6
Punjab

Centre asks Punjab to import coal; will cost Rs 800 cr

7
Nation

Hindu sisters donate land worth Rs 1.5 crore to Eidgah in Uttarakhand, fulfil father's last wish

8
Ludhiana

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

9
Punjab

43 IAS, 38 PCS officers shifted in major rejig in Punjab

10
J & K

150-metre-long tunnel detected on IB in J-K's Samba; had oxygen supply through pipes: BSF

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures
Sports

Ex-India cricketer Arun Lal gets hitched to long-term girlfriend Bul Bul Saha, here are the wedding pictures

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot
Sports

After 3 decades, Sunil Gavaskar returns unused Mumbai plot

Rain brings relief from heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain in Chandigarh brings relief from heatwave

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 rehab beds
Punjab

For entire Ludhiana, only 30 drug rehab beds

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60
Punjab

Cash incentives for Punjab cops to nab smugglers: Rs 20 to Rs 60

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

Top News

Almost three times as many died as a result of Covid than officially reported: WHO

Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO

India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...

4 terror suspects arrested from Haryana’s Bastara toll plaza

4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house

A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources

All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...

Delimitation panel signs final order for redrawing assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir

J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43

Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs

Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised

Cities

View All

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

No lessons learnt as stubble fire mishaps continue

Amritsar: Congress councillors disappointed as court gives next date for hearing

Amritsar: Parents apprehensive about online classes

Amritsar: Revenue Kanungo Assn, Patwar Union members go on mass leave

Amid inflation, building activities take a big hit

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Malwa contractors threaten to stall projects over cost escalation

11 gangster aides held in less than three weeks

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Rain cools down Chandigarh as mercury dips 4°C

Crime incidents show gym owners, bouncers in poor light

Chandigarh Administration speeds up process for installation of 2 solar plants

Panjab University set to host Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu for convocation tomorrow

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against IGP

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi government to provide subsidised electricity to only those who opt for it

Delhi civic bodies planning to demolish over 2,600 unauthorised colonies: Deputy CM Sisodia

Youth should use technology, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Smriti Irani

Man detained on basis of sketch in Delhi school assault case

Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two girls in Delhi; DCW notice to police, EDMC

jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

Jalandhar: Parents unwilling to file complaints against schools to regulatory body

4 months after relaying, Garha road dug up again

Building a dream home beyond reach of common man now

Dates of cricket tourney clash with Class XII boards, students in a fix

Facebook friend booked for rape

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana, police suspect murder

Elderly couple found dead in Punjab's Ludhiana; police suspect murder

Show-cause notices served on four Ludhiana MC officials for negligence

Shena Aggarwal is Ludhiana MC Commissioner

Sewer connections of 9 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Colonisers protest non-issuance of NOCs

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Rain brings respite from scorching heat in Patiala

Patiala district administration asks health officials to ramp up Covid vaccination

National Commission for Minorities calls for reports from Punjab, Rajasthan and MP govts on recent communal clashes