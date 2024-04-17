Dubai International Airport says it is experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather

Dubai, April 17
Dubai International Airport (DXB) said on Wednesday that it was experiencing significant disruption due to bad weather and was working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.
Flights are delayed/diverted and impacted by displaced crew, DXB said in a statement, adding that recovery would take some time.
DXB was temporarily diverting arriving flights on Tuesday evening because of a storm and operations were suspended for 25 minutes earlier in the day.
Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi is champion of corruption: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi alleges electoral bonds scheme is the biggest '...
ED arrests four more persons in money laundering case against Hemant Soren
With these arrests, the total number of people taken into cu...
US reacts to PM Modi's 'killing terrorists in their homes' remark
In an interview, Rajnath Singh said if Pakistan's intention ...