Fire triggers blasts at Pak military depot

PTI

Lahore, March 20

A series of powerful explosions rocked the border city of Sialkot after a fire was triggered by short circuit at a military depot on Sunday. The incident created panic amongst the people, sparking rumours that the key army installation had been targeted by terrorists.

The accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot garrison, about 100-km away from Punjab province’s capital, Lahore.

Pakistan Army’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in statement said, “Due to short circuiting, an accidental fire broke out in an ammunition shed near Sialkot Garrison. No loss of life. Effective and timely response contained the damages and fire has been extinguished.” The Pakistan Army did not share any further details regarding the incident.

According to reports, the explosions rocked the city at 6 am. Fire brigade and Rescue 1122 reached the spot and doused the fire after several hours.

When asked about damages, a spokesperson for the Rescue 1122 said that only the military was authorised to speak on the matter. —