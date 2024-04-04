Globe Trot: S Korea bids tearful adieu as panda flown to China

PTI

Seoul: South Koreans bid farewell on Wednesday to Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in the country, as she left the zoo where she was born in 2020 to be flown to China in a tearful send-off by a large crowd of fans braving steady rain. Fu Bao spent four years growing up at the Everland zoo. She was put on a climate-controlled truck to take her to the airport. reuters

3.5L devotees visit Abu Dhabi temple in 1st month

Abu Dhabi: Over 3.5 lakh devotees visited the first stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi within a month of its opening for the public. Around 50,000 devotees visited the temple each weekend. On Mondays, the temple conducts private prayers and is closed to visitors, meaning the complex was accessible for only 27 out of the 31 days in March,” a temple spokesperson said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China