Globe Trot: S Korea bids tearful adieu as panda flown to China

Seoul: South Koreans bid farewell on Wednesday to Fu Bao, the first giant panda born in the country, as she left the zoo where she was born in 2020 to be flown to China in a tearful send-off by a large crowd of fans braving steady rain. Fu Bao spent four years growing up at the Everland zoo. She was put on a climate-controlled truck to take her to the airport. reuters
3.5L devotees visit Abu Dhabi temple in 1st month
Abu Dhabi: Over 3.5 lakh devotees visited the first stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi within a month of its opening for the public. Around 50,000 devotees visited the temple each weekend. On Mondays, the temple conducts private prayers and is closed to visitors, meaning the complex was accessible for only 27 out of the 31 days in March,” a temple spokesperson said.
Senior US treasury officials to urge India to maintain implementation of Russian oil price cap
In 2023, Russia had emerged as India's top oil supplier
Supreme Court to hear after 2 weeks plea to tally EVM votes with VVPAT
Petitioners want 100% cross-verification during Lok Sabha el...
Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander
Surrenders before Jhander police