Gotabaya summoned in human rights case

PTI

Colombo, October 19

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the authorities to issue summons to the ousted president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in a human rights case over the disappearance of two activists, Lalith Weeraraj and Kugan Murugananthan, in 2011.

The incident took place 12 years ago. He was an official at the Defence Ministry under the presidency of his brother, Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He was accused of overseeing abduction of rebels, critical journalists and activists. He needs to appear before the court on December 15.