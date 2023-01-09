India hands over 75 buses to Sri Lanka

Colombo: India has handed over 75 out of 500 buses to Sri Lanka to ease jam-packed public transport mainly due to the on-going fuel and economic crisis in the island nation. Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay handed over the fleet. The buses were given to mark the island nation’s 75th Independence Day on February 4. IANS
25% Iraqi population below poverty line
Baghdad: The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has said that the poverty rate in the country was 25 per cent in 2022. “The high poverty rate is due to several reasons, including the repercussions of the Covid and the economic crisis that resulted from the drop in oil prices,” Spokesman of the Ministry Abdul-Zahara al-Hindawi said. IANS
111th anniversary of South Africa’s ANC
Johannesburg: South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party marked its 111th anniversary Sunday with celebratory events in Mangaung, where the organisation was founded in 1912. The ANC is the oldest movement against colonialism in Africa and led South Africa’s transition from white minority rule to democracy . IANS
